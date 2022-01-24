CHANGE LANGUAGE
Deakin University, KPMG Launches Leadership Programme for Professionals
1-MIN READ

Deakin University, KPMG Launches Leadership Programme for Professionals

Jaro Education, an Edtech company has launched a development programme, 'Future Leader Program'. (Representative image)

The 'Future Leader Programme' aims to enable professionals to develop skills as they step into leadership roles in the world.

Education and Careers Desk

Deakin University, Australia, and professional services firm, KPMG in India has launched the ‘Future Leader Programme’ in collaboration with Jaro Education. The development programme aims to enable professionals to develop skills as they step into leadership roles in the world.

The programme is aimed at enabling participants to identify decision-making frameworks, initiate open-minded and critical thinking to reshape tomorrow’s businesses, said Jaro Education. “This programme will equip students to navigate a dynamic business environment," the edtech company said.

Sharing her views on the launch of the new programme, Ranjita Raman, chief executive officer, Jaro Education said, “Jaro Education strives to launch one of its kind initiatives to create a unique tipping point for reskilling experienced professionals collaborating with Deakin University, Australia and KPMG in India. The certification will enable professionals to lead in a disruptive VUCA world."

Weighing in on the same, Glenn Campbell, CEO DeakinCo said, “Through this collaboration, we are supporting participants to respond effectively in a VUCA world. For example, leaders who can respond well to change build stronger cultures and teams, and are able to make the most of opportunities presented from these increasingly volatile times.”

Additionally, Vijay Gogoi, associate partner, KPMG in India said, “We are thrilled to announce a new Future Leader Program as we strengthen our partnership with Jaro Education. This program will open new avenues for professionals to upskill themselves and attain career advancement.”

first published:January 24, 2022, 18:42 IST