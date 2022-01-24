Deakin University, KPMG Launches Leadership Programme for Professionals

Deakin University, Australia, and professional services firm, KPMG in India has launched the ‘Future Leader Programme’ in collaboration with Jaro Education. The development programme aims to enable professionals to develop skills as they step into leadership roles in the world.

The programme is aimed at enabling participants to identify decision-making frameworks, initiate open-minded and critical thinking to reshape tomorrow’s businesses, said Jaro Education. “This programme will equip students to navigate a dynamic business environment," the edtech company said.

Aso read| NPTEL Invites Applications for 593 Free Online Certificate Courses by IITs, IISc

Sharing her views on the launch of the new programme, Ranjita Raman, chief executive officer, Jaro Education said, “Jaro Education strives to launch one of its kind initiatives to create a unique tipping point for reskilling experienced professionals collaborating with Deakin University, Australia and KPMG in India. The certification will enable professionals to lead in a disruptive VUCA world."

Weighing in on the same, Glenn Campbell, CEO DeakinCo said, “Through this collaboration, we are supporting participants to respond effectively in a VUCA world. For example, leaders who can respond well to change build stronger cultures and teams, and are able to make the most of opportunities presented from these increasingly volatile times.”

Read| Double Fellowship Slot for Minorities as Two UGC NET Attempts Merged, Demand Candidates in Letter to Education Minister

Additionally, Vijay Gogoi, associate partner, KPMG in India said, “We are thrilled to announce a new Future Leader Program as we strengthen our partnership with Jaro Education. This program will open new avenues for professionals to upskill themselves and attain career advancement.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.