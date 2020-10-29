Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results for Today: First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

This week’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery results will be declared at 4 PM on Thursday, October 29. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket can check if they have won a prize or not by visiting the West Bengal State Lottery Department at the official website at lotterysambadresult.in.

Those people who have purchased the October 29 tickets can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Open website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result. On finding this hyperlink, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page comprising of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result. Next, carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket with the ones of the screen. If the numbers match, then you have won the lottery prize

Those people who have tried out their luck with the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery must be aware of the following important points:

1. The winning amount needs to be mandatorily claimed within 30 days.

2. No winner will be given the prize money until the verification process is complete. This process will only start when the prize winner will produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office.

3. In case, the winning amount is taxable, the tax will be deducted and the remaining account will be credited to the winner.

The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery has a total of six prizes. Check out the denomination of money that one wins if the win any of these prizes:

First: Rs 50 Lakh

Second: Rs 9000

Third: Rs 5000

Fourth: Rs 250

Fifth: Rs 120

Consolation: Rs 1000

The West Bengal State Lottery Department has a lottery draw every day. Each day, there is a different type of lottery. Have a look at the names of the seven types of weekly lottery:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati