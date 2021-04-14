PM Modi to Hold Meeting on CBSE Board Exams, Final Decision Expected Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Education Minister, secretary, and other important officials at noon today to discuss the issue of CBSE Board exams. This is being done after a meeting between the officials of the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) discussed postponing CBSE board exams on Monday. The final decision on CBSE Board exams can be expected today.

Reports claim that postponement of board exams could be expected as a result of the meeting. Even as several students, academicians, and politicians are demanding cancellation of board exams. Sources in the ministry informed news18.com that there is no plan to cancel the board exams.

Over 30 lakh students appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams every year on average. Considering the large number of students involved, conducting offline exams amid a pandemic has raised concerns over the health of students and teachers involved.

Apart from health, there are also concerns over the quality of education imparted this year. For the most part of the year, schools have remained shut and classes have been conducted online. The syllabus too has been curtailed by about 30 per cent for class 10 and class 12 students in CBSE-affiliated schools. Many demand “online exams for online classes" as well. Even though education was imparted through Swayam Prabha and other non-tech channels such as tv and radio, a section of students couldn’t get full access to education this year.

While the CBSE had said that it has increased the number of exam centres to 7000 which is a rise from 5000 last year to ensure social distancing. Officials from CBSE claimed that students have got “more time for self-study this year" which could mean “better marks". Board has also introduced several relaxations including an increase in the number of application-based questions and allowing improvement exams in the same year.

Last year, CBSE had to cancel exams mid-way due to the pandemic, and students were assessed based on a new formula which included past performance, internal marks, and marks obtained by students in exams which were conducted. A similar formula was adopted by CISCE as well.

CBSE exams are scheduled to be held in May. Most of the state boards too have postponed their exams to be held in May-June because of the rising cases of COVID-19 all across the country. Fresh COVID-related guidelines are also expected to be released for CBSE exams.

