Declare CBSE 12th Private, Compartment Results Based Objective Criteria: Petition in SC

A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the declaration of class 12 results for private, compartment, and patarchar students using an “objective assessment formula" as in the case of regular students. The petition seeks cancelation of written exams for these students just like the regular mode students and declare results by July 31.

Supreme Court had earlier asked CBSE to declare class 12 results by July 31 after the government had decided to cancel the board exams. However, students who had enrolled in open mode or are to appear for compartment exams have not yet got any relief. CBSE had said that it will conduct written exams for these students when the situation is conducive.

The petition filed by advocate Mamata Sharma seeks “struckdown clause 29" and declare results of private, patrachar students based on objective methodology by July 31, provide open court hearing to applicants to make submissions on important questions.

For students who had enrolled in regular mode, the assessment will be on the basis of class 10, 11 and 12 marks. The best of three subjects score will have 30 per cent weightage, the final subject score of class 11 wil have 30 per cent weighateg and the class 12 internal assessment including pre-board and/or mid-terms will have 40 per cent weightage. The three scores combined will give the marks in theory aspect and for the remaining 20 marks, scores will be given based on the practicals.

