Declare CBSE Term 1 Result After Term 2 Exams, Suggest Students

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding two sets of board exams this year, students in classes 10 and 12 are in a conjuncture where the results of their term 1 exams are not yet out and preparations for term 2 are already on. This while schools in most states are closed due to a rise in covid-19 cases. Students now have suggested that term 1 results should be declared after the term 2 results in order to avoid stress.

CBSE has earlier said that the final score will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment combined. It also added that in case the term 2 results are not announced then term 1 and internal scores will be considered to calculate the final result. This makes the term 1 exams more crucial. The new format was adopted as last year the board could not hold any exams.

Students demand that term 2 exam preparation days are less and the result will impact the preparations. There is no official date announced for term 2 exams, it is likely to be held in March-April, pertaining to the Covid-19 situation. Many students are also demanding for cancellation of term 2 exams or to hold the exams in online mode.

#Cbse don’t release term 1 results nowbecause it will affect the preperation for term 2 already it is tough to cover half syllabus in 1 months. We know you don’t even consider our pleas but it is necessary— Jaisri R (@r_jaisri) January 23, 2022

@cbseindia29 You already ran us over with that Term 1 exam shitshow Now please don’t ruin our preparation for term 2 by announcing the results now At least listen to our this request Please I am begging#CBSE #results #cbseterm1 #CBSENews #cbseforstudents #CBSEResult #CBSEResults— Vishnu (@Vishnun42652805) January 13, 2022

If cbse is thinking not to release results now and do it after term 2 it might be a good option. #CBSE #cbse #cbseterm1 #CBSEResults— Abanindra singh (@Abanindra_3) January 21, 2022

#cbse #cbseterm1Please don’t count the term 1 score.The exams were held in a very unfair way, there were paper leaks and mass cheating.Please don’t ruin the lives of the students who didn’t cheat in the examinations and studied hard.@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia— Aditi Jain (@aditiijain24) January 25, 2022

The curiosity and debate around the board exams and results have led to a lot of misinformation around the results. Recently a circular asking students to visit some specific centre to get their credentials was floated on social media. CBSE declares results in online mode at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in only. This year’s result will be unique in many ways along with the mark sheet students will also get the final OMR sheet for a transparent result. This will make reevaluation easier.

