Decomposed Body of Assam Student Found in IIT Kharagpur, CM Sarma Wants 'Detailed Investigation'

After a partially decomposed body of a third-year student of Assam was found at IIT Kharagpur hostel, Assam Cheif Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to Mamata Banerjee seeking a detailed investigation in the matter.

The body was found in his hostel room after the authorities broke open the bolted door. This was the second instance of the death of an IIT student in a week. A 20-year-old fifth-year BTech student of IIT Guwahati died by suicide and his body was found hanging in his room on October 10.

Sarna in his letter asked Banerjee’s intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student from Tinsukia, Assam.

His parents on observing his body filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintending of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and the Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation. His parents have alleged a conspiracy behind Ahmed’s death.

In view of this, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state.

Meanwhile, a student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has died by suicide. The student was studying LLM at the institute and was a graduate student of law – LLB – from Delhi University. The student who was residing in the Ambedkar hostel of BHU has been recognized as Prem Shankar.

Before passing away, he had left a status on his WhatsApp stating, “Good bye all of you..sorry to say.” The status was updated at 12:37 am and around 1:30 am, his friends informed police and hostel authorities. When the student’s hostel room was forced open, he was found hanging.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

