DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment: Last Date to Apply Today

Director of Elementary Education, Assam (DEE Assam) has opened the registration process for teaching posts. The last date to register for the post is December 31, 2021. DEE has also announced that candidates who are currently applying for the regular teacher recruitment can now apply with their teacher eligibility test (TET) roll number. Candidates can go to the official site of rectteduassam.in to apply.

The recruitment for the posts was announced on September 19, 2021. The teacher eligibility test was held on October 31 and the result was announced on December 15, 2021. After the declaration of the TET result, teacher recruitment registration commenced.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9354 posts. As per the notification, the regular teachers working in LP School are not allowed to apply in any posts in LP Schools and regular teachers working in UP Schools are not allowed to apply in any posts in UP Schools, as reported by media.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2021: How to apply for teachers post

Step 1. Visit the official site of Directorate of Elementary Education Assam on rectteduassam.in.

Step 2. Click on apply online link available on the page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Step 4. Once done click on submit.

Step 5. Make the payment of application fees.

Step 6. Click on submit and your application fees have been submitted.

Step 7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Step 8. Candidates who have not yet received Teacher Eligibility Test certificate and marksheet can apply through their TET roll numbers.

According to the official notification shared by the Education Minister, “However, till they receive their certificate and mark sheet issued against their TET qualification, they will be allowed to enter the TET roll number in the field kept for certificate number and to upload the scorecard in place of the mark sheet in the online application module," claimed media reports.

