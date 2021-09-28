Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment Invites Applications for Apprentice Posts

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, a subsidiary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for posts of apprentice. The selected candidates will be posted at the headquarters of the Institute for a one-year apprenticeship. The recruitment board has also decided to not interview any candidate due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment will be done for the three posts — Diploma Apprentice, ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice.

According to the notification, the interested candidates can apply by visiting the website of DRDO www.drdo.gov.in. The candidates will be required to apply online and send the printout copy via post to the Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, HimParisar, Plot No-01, Sector 37A, Chandigarh-160036.

The recruitment board’s notice informs that the last date of application is 21 days from the date of publication of this recruitment advertisement in the newspaper. The eligible candidates will be selected based on merit. While applying, the graduate and diploma holders will have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI pass candidates at www.apprenticeshipindia.org. The DRDO recruitment for the posts of apprentice will be processed at Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment in Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The educational qualification:

Diploma Apprentice - The candidates should have a diploma in the relevant field of engineering.

ITI Apprentice - The candidate must have done ITI in relevant trade.

Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech or B.Sc in relevant discipline of Engineering.

Honorarium:

Diploma Apprentice – Rs 8000 per month

ITI Apprentice – Rs 7000 per month

Graduate Apprentice – Rs 9000 per month

Information address :

Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, HimParisar, Plot No-01, Sector 37A, Chandigarh-160036.

