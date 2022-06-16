Defence Job Aspirants Protesting Against Agnipath Scheme Set Bogie on Fire, Seek Roll back of Scheme

The protest by defence job aspirants has taken a violent turn on day 2. The job aspirants protesting against the new defence recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ have set a bogie on fire in Bihar. On Tuesday too, a large number of aspirants had jammed railway lines as a mode of protest.

The new scheme which allows youth between the age bracket of 17.5 years and 21 years to take up job in the Indian armed forces for a tenure of four years is facing huge criticism, candidates claim that the employment is temporary and does not offer stability to the youth employed under the new scheme.

In video| Train set ablaze

In Chapra too, protesting students set a bogie of Barauni Gondia Express on fire. The bogie behind the engine parked on platform two of Chhapra Junction was set ablaze.

The recruitment process was halted for the past two years in the Indian army and has resumed within a new enrolment route. Candidates also claim that the salary bracket offered is very low and that the new scheme has not been tested in a pilot phase and has been directly rolled out.

In UP’s Bulandshahr, police officials confront youth agitating against the Agnipath scheme.

Not just on road and rail, many aspirants have been voicing their views on social media platforms including Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to say, “When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.”

When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022

Addressing one of the primary concerns of having a career after a four-year tenure, the Ministry of Education said that the in-service training of the Agniveers (recruits under the Agnipath scheme) will get 50 per cent credit for an undergraduate degree. This credit-based programme has been designed by IGNOU and will also be executed by the open university.

The government had said that it will start the recruitment rallies to hire Agniveers in 90 days and about 46,000 soldiers will be recruited under the scheme this year. This will include 40,000 enrolments in Army, 3,000 in the air force and the Navy combined. Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month, with allowances extra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.