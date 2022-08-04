DElEd Main First, Second Year Exam From September 7

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination timetable for the first and second year (two-year course) of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. As per the new schedule, the said examinations will be held from will be conducted from 7 September 2022 to 28 September 2022. Students can now check the updated timetable on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown, the exams were postponed keeping the safety and security of appearing students in check. D.El.Ed is a two-year full-time diploma course, divided into four semesters, to train teachers for primary level teaching, i.e., from class 1st to class 8th.

D.EL.Ed Main Exam: How To Check The Latest Time Table:

Step 1. Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Time Table’

Step 3. Tap on the first notification saying ‘D.El.Ed. First/Second Year Main Exam-2020’

Step 4. View the time table, download and take a print out, if needed.

डी.एल.एड. प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष मुख्य परीक्षा (द्विवर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम) 2022 की परीक्षा 7 सितंबर 2022 से 28 सितंबर 2022 के मध्य संचालित होंगी।#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/ubLNUnG9y6 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) August 3, 2022

In another news, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the MP Board Supplementary Results 2022 today, on August 3, 2022. Candidates can download their MPBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results now from the official website – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in. The steps and direct link to download the results have been shared here.

MP Board Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared for the exams held from June 21 to 30, 2022. Candidates who didn’t clear their MPBSE Class 10th 12th exams, were given an opportunity to appear for the MPBSE 10th 12th supplementray exams.

