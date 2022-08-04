CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » DElEd Main First, Second Year Exam From September 7
1-MIN READ

DElEd Main First, Second Year Exam From September 7

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination time table for the first and second year (two-year course) of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. (Representative image)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination time table for the first and second year (two-year course) of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. (Representative image)

DElEd Main First, Second Year Exam will be held from will be conducted from 7 September 2022 to 28 September 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination timetable for the first and second year (two-year course) of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. As per the new schedule, the said examinations will be held from will be conducted from 7 September 2022 to 28 September 2022. Students can now check the updated timetable on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown, the exams were postponed keeping the safety and security of appearing students in check. D.El.Ed is a two-year full-time diploma course, divided into four semesters, to train teachers for primary level teaching, i.e., from class 1st to class 8th.

D.EL.Ed Main Exam: How To Check The Latest Time Table:

Step 1. Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Time Table’

Step 3. Tap on the first notification saying ‘D.El.Ed. First/Second Year Main Exam-2020’

Step 4. View the time table, download and take a print out, if needed.

In another news, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the MP Board Supplementary Results 2022 today, on August 3, 2022. Candidates can download their MPBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results now from the official website – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in. The steps and direct link to download the results have been shared here.

MP Board Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared for the exams held from June 21 to 30, 2022. Candidates who didn’t clear their MPBSE Class 10th 12th exams, were given an opportunity to appear for the MPBSE 10th 12th supplementray exams.

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:August 04, 2022, 08:30 IST
last updated:August 04, 2022, 08:30 IST