Delhi Boy Wins Cryptography Hackathon Hosted by AP Govt, Top 5 Winners Get Placement Offers

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education in partnership with the ThriveDX hosted a first-of-its-kind hackathon in cryptography. The GET SET HACK by RISE saw more than 22 thousand participants. Delhi-based Sarthak Jain, a fourth-year BTech student pursuing computer science from GGSIPU bagged the first prize, followed by Kolkata-based fourth year CS Student from IIEST, Shibpur, Arnab Sen who came in second. Manish Kumar, Vaibhavi Paliya and Deepanshu Arya rounded up as the top five winners.

The top five winners of the GET SET HACK by RISE were awarded 100 per cent placement offers along with full scholarships on the Cybersecurity Bootcamp PG course by RISE. The recruitments are powered by some of the biggest names in the corporate world including Ziroh Labs, Riskpro, Grant Thornton, Digisailor, Elliot Systems, Cryptowire, Allied Digital, Buddi AI, Analyttica and Taylor & Francis Group, among others.

In addition, the top 100 winners bagged an exciting prize pool consisting placement opportunities, internship opportunities and multiple paid scholarships, and were felicitated by Sagi Itcher, Head of Economic and Trade Mission of Israel, and Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX SaaS.

In addition to the top five rankers who received direct placement opportunities, 6-25 rank holders received interview opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship, 26-50 rank winners also got internship opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship, while the next 51-100 rank holders got awarded with a 35 per cent paid scholarship on the on the Cybersecurity Bootcamp PG course by RISE.

Highlighting the importance of cyber-security in today’s day and age Sagi Itcher, Head of Economic and Trade Mission of Israel commented, “As per our estimate, over 1 million cyber security experts are needed in the Indian market currently, and this gap is struggling to find a way to bridge itself. This shows how vulnerable the digital ecosystem is in the country. And that’s why I believe the effort companies like ThriveDX and RISE are putting in is so important as they can take people with basically zero knowledge in cyber security and bring them up to the level of an expert with their dedicated and tailor-made training programmes.”

“It’s great to see talented people come together to tackle one of the biggest challenges on earth using cyber-security techniques. It is a field with a huge skill gap and in high demand in both the Indian and international markets and therefore it is a great career path to choose. At its core, the central objective of cyber security is to protect your country, government or organization from bad elements. Therefore, cyber security as a field is a lot about protecting the good against the bad,” Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX said.

Addressing the ongoing success of the Hackathon, Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE states, “India alone is expected to create around 3.5 mn job vacancies in the cyber-security space by 2025 and the current talent shortage with skills such as application development security, cloud security risk management, threat intelligence, data privacy and security, stands at 43 per cent. These are the reasons why we organized the Hackathon to create awareness about cyber-security as a lucrative career option. We are overwhelmed with the response that we got with over 22 thousand participants, making GET SET HACK by RISE one of the biggest of its kind hackathons in India. We thank all our partners who have made this a massive success.”

