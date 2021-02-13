Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Apply for 417 Posts at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the exam dates for the recruitment exam on its official website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. The exam will be held to fill 417 vacancies in the Group C recruitment to the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar andSweeper/Safai Karamchari. Candidates who are interested can fill the form before February 21, 2021. The selection process will be done on the basis of written exam and personal interview.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and educational qualification

For the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchari, the candidate must be 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age to be able to apply for Delhi District Court Group C recruitment.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021:Important dates

Start Date for the submission of online application form:February7, 10:00 am onwards

Last date for registration:February 21, till 05:00 pm

On February 28 and March 07, the objective or MCQ test will be held forDelhi District Court Recruitment 2021.

The question paper of the Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021examination will comprise 100 questions from English, Hindi andGeneral Knowledge which will include current affairs and arithmetic. Except for the question papers of English and Hindi Language, other question papers will be printed bilingual i.e. in both English and Hindi.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021:How to apply?

Step 1: Candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply by visiting the official website - www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Step 2: You will then have to complete the registration process

Step 3: The candidates should fill the Delhi District Court application form next

Step 4: After filling the forms, candidates will have to upload relevant documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Before the final submission of the form preview it to avoid any mistakes and then finally submit the form

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021:Application Fee

For the UR and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 500,while for the SC/ST/PWD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen, the fee has been fixed at Rs 250.