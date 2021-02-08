Delhi District Court Recruitment Group C 2021: Applications Begin at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in ; Apply By February 21

Delhi District Court has released the DDC recruitment 2021 notification for Group C on its official website. All the candidates who wish to appear in DDC Group C recruitment examination can apply for Delhi District Court recruitment 2021 from the official website - www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Only the candidates who are 18 to 27 years of age are eligible to apply for Delhi District Court Group C recruitment. The last date to apply for Delhi District Court recruitment 2021 is February 21.

The applications are to be submitted in an online mode. The authorities have clarified that offline applications will be not entertained.

Delhi District Court recruitment 2021: Important DatesStart date of Delhi District Court online application form: February 7, 2021Last date for Delhi District Court registration for Group C: February 21, 2021

Delhi District Court recruitment 2021 Group C: How To Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi District Court - www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.inStep 2: On the home page, click on the registration tabStep 3: Fill in your details—such as personal details, academic details, etc.Step 4: Complete the Delhi District Court registration process.Step 5: Once the registration is completed, candidate will receive their login credentials.Step 6: Login with your credentials on the official websiteStep 7: Fill the Delhi District Court application form 2021 (latest by February 21).Step 8: Upload the relevant documents and click on the ‘Submit’ buttonStep 9: Pay the Delhi District Court application fee via credit/debit card or net banking.Step 10: Preview and submit the Delhi District Court application form and download the acknowledgement.

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit

Age limit: Candidates applying for the Group C division in Delhi District Court recruitment 2021 should be 18 to 27 years old.Educational qualification: All the candidates bust have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board