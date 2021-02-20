Delhi Forest Guard Admit Cards Released: Know How to Download, Other Details

The admit card of the All India Online Exam for the post of Forest Guard has been released by the Department of Forests and Wildlife (DOFW), Govt of NCT of Delhi. Applicants who have filled the form for the examination can visit the official website of Delhi Forest Department Website i.e. forest.delhigovt.nic.in to download their admit cards. The admit card issued to the candidates will contain details regarding the venue, time and date of the examination. The examination for the post of Forest Guard will be held from March 1 to March 7, 2021.

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned points to know the details.

How to download the Delhi Forest Guard Admit Cards 2020-21

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download their admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Delhi Forest Department by clicking on the link- forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

Step 2: You will again have to click on the link 'Click here for downloading Admin Card to The Post of Forest Guard ' available on the homepage.

Step 3: After you click on the link you will be redirected to a new page where again you will have to click on - 'https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/64098/login.htm'

Step 4: On the new page, you will have to enter the 'User ID' and 'Password'.

Step 5: At last you need to download the DOFW Admit Card 2020-21 for future reference.

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Cards 2020-21 Exam Pattern

The question paper of the examination will comprise 200 objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude.

There will be 40 questions of 40 marks in each section and the candidates will be provided with a time duration of 2 hours to complete the test.

Candidates appearing for the examination should also keep in mind that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answer/multiple answers marked by them.

Based on the marks scored by the candidates who appeared for the examination a merit list will be made separately.