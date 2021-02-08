Delhi Forest Guard Exam 2021: Admit Card to be Released on Feb 15 at forest.delhigovt.nic.in; Check Here

The Department of Forests and Wildlife of Delhi government has released the dates of exams for the post of forest guard on their official website,www.forest.delhigovt.nic.in. The admit card will be made available on the official portal from February 15 to March 7, 2021. is scheduled between March 1 and March 7. The Delhi Forest Guard exam is scheduled to be held from 01 March to 07 March 2021 and will be held through online mode.

Authorities will be informing registered candidates about the release of the admit card through their respective registered mobile numbers. Following the exam, the forest department will release a merit list of the candidates who have qualified based upon the marks scored by candidates in the online examination.

There are a total of 211 vacancies available under Non - Gazzeted, Non - Ministerial Posts under Department of Forests & Wildlife. After the online exam, there will be a Physical Test, for which the candidates will have to meet the height and chest size criteria. For men, the height needs to be at 163 centimetres, while for women the height needs to be 150 centimetres. In terms of the width of the chest, women’s chest size should be 79 cms, while for men, it should be 84 cms. Apart from this, male candidates will have to cover a distance of 25 kilometres, while women will have to cover 16 kilometres in four hours on foot.

The online exam for the Delhi Forest Guard Exam will consist of 200 questions, which the aspirants will have to attempt in two hours. The paper will be divided into five sections which will be of 40 marks each. Each section will contain 40 questions and the paper will in total be of 200 marks. These sections include General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. Moreover, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

You can read the notification from the direct link here.