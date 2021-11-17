JGU to Offer Masters Course to Skill Delhi Government Officers

The Directorate of Training (UTCS), Delhi Government signed an MoU with OP Jindal Global University to upgrade the skills of the officers in the government. The objective is to provide academic training, knowledge enhancement, and capacity building for the officers of the Delhi government.

Prof Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU stated that there will be an exchange of faculty members in the areas of public administration, law, business, management, economics, policy, finance, communications, geography, Indian history and culture, political science, international relations, and other emerging subjects. JGU will conduct joint workshops, seminars, conferences where academicians and practitioners from both organisations will be able to participate.

Also read| TCS Offers Free Course to Make Young Professionals, Students Job-ready

Through the MoU, officers can enrol in JGU’s MBA in business analytics, MA in international relations, security and strategy, MA in public policy, and other appropriate master’s level courses. The classes will be held in online mode only, said Dr SB Deepak Kumar, Director, (Directorate of Training, Union Territories Civil Services), Government of NCT of Delhi.

JGC vice-chancellor Prof (Dr) Raj Kumar said the MoU is a “step towards upskilling the abilities of our public servants who are change-makers in governance and polity. Our programmes and curriculum are based on global standards, bring the best of international learning for development. Our internationally and nationally qualified faculty and pedagogy are peerless and we are honoured to be part of the programme with the Government of Delhi.”

Read| From IIT to IIM: When are Top Colleges Reopening?

Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of NCT of Delhi stated that “it is our endeavour that through this partnership our officers will be able to augment their skills and get new qualifications which will enable them to be exceptional public servants in the future.”

Meanwhile, OP Jindal University has launched 17 new undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for the academic session beginning in 2022. These courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 different countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.