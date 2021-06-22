Delhi to Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today: Here's How to Check Marks, Evaluation Criteria

The Directorate of Education, Delhi will release the class 9 and class 11 results today. Students and parents will be able to assess their results from the official website, edudel.nic.in. The class 9 and 11 final exams could not be held due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, hence the marks have been calculated on the basis of the mid-term exams.

The evaluation policy for both the Delhi class 9 and 11 students was adopted by both government and private schools in the state. “No student will be called to the school, rather they will receive their results online or via a phone call or WhatsApp," Sisodia had said earlier.

He also stated that students who appeared for their mid-term exam in only one subject or were unable to take any of the exams will be eligible for re-assessment. “These students will be assessed on the basis of assignments, projects, school-based tests etc, for promotion to the next class. No additional physical or online assessment will be conducted for these students," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the application process for admission to Delhi-based schools for classes 6 to 9 had started on June 11. It is being held digitally and will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be held from June 11 to 30 and the results will be announced on July 4. The second session of admissions will be held from July 23 to August 3, said Sisodia.

