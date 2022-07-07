Delhi Government Schools to Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed to Be Shared with Parents

Delhi government schools will soon have CCTV cameras installed and the live feed will be shared with parents, according to sources. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had in 2019 announced to install CCTV cameras in all government schools and provide live feed of the classrooms to the parents.

“The PWD is executing the project of construction of classrooms and schools and there is a plan of installing CCTVs in classrooms. There is also a plan to share the feed with the parents. This is all education department’s brainchild we are merely executing it, a source told PTI. “The move is aimed at ensuring safety of students and also ensure transparency in teaching system. The education department’s plan says that sharing feed with parents will ensure transparency and let them know what their kid is studying,” the source added.

According to officials, to make live CCTV video footage available, the parents will be given individual secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords. The PWD will update students’ details and parents’ mobile numbers, which will be collected and provided by all government schools, in its software. However, only those parents will be provided login credentials who have signed consent forms.

“After getting consents from the parents and guardians, the principals will compile the student details in an excel format and submit it to the PWD which will upload the details in the software,” a source said.

