Delhi Government to Offer Free Spoken English Course to Youngster

In a bid to enhance English speaking skills among the youth, the Delhi government will start a free spoken English programme. The new initiative was launched by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The course is aimed at helping youngsters who lack communications skills and developing their overall personality.

“We are announcing a ‘Spoken English’ programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University would be running this course. It would help develop one’s personality, and also improve the student’s job prospects,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

We are announcing a 'Spoken English' programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University would be running this course. It would help develop one's personality, and also improve the student's job prospects: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/pbQ0drqJsZ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

During the event, Kejriwal shared that they will be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year in Phase-1 of the scheme. The training would be conducted in total 50 centres located across Delhi. Following this, the initiative will be scaled up, the CM said.

Kejriwal said that youngsters aged between 18 and 35 years would be eligible to participate in the course which will last for three to four months. He assured that the timing for the training would be flexible and completely free of cost. However, an amount of Rs 950 will be kept as a security deposit which will be returned to the candidate after the successful completion of the course.

For the course, the Delhi government will be joining hands with Macmillan and Wordsworth while the assessments during the training will be carried out by Cambridge University. The courses will be available in the evening and on weekends for those who are engaged in part-time jobs, according to Hindustan Times.

The CM highlighted that unprivileged children from the poor and lower middle-class sections of society are usually not proficient when it comes to speaking English. Due to this, he added, these children are left behind and struggle to find jobs. While children are receiving quality education in Delhi government schools, the course will ensure that they become fluent in English, the CM said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here