Delhi Govt Asks Private Schools to Refund Tuition Fees of Students From Minority Communities

The Delhi government has asked all private schools in the capital to refund the tuition fees of minority students. This order has been implemented for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The private schools have been directed to follow this order for all minority students from classes 1 to 12.

The step has been taken as it was ‘adversely affecting the motto of Delhi government regarding timely payment under the scheme to beneficiary student.’ Besides, schools in Delhi were also asked to complete the online verification of all such applications on the e-district portal. The official notice states that the tuition fee to the minority student is to be paid by the Delhi government as per the guidelines of the scheme.

The matter of reimbursement of fees of minority students has come under the scanner as some schools have reportedly not completed the entire process on time. The schools were asked to complete the reimbursement process by May 12. The government has now asked to expedite the process. Keeping this in mind, the official circular has directed all DDEs (Zones) to collect a hard copy of the certificate from private schools, which has been verified online.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had earlier directed the Delhi government to issue advertisements in leading newspapers informing prospective students about remaining un-filled general category seats in various private schools. The direction was given due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where teachers can be accommodated in the corresponding higher classes.

The high court’s order came while taking note that several petitions from several Delhi-based private schools have come with a grievance that despite their best efforts they were not able to fill up all the available general category seats in the entry-level class in the academic session 2020-2021 on account of the pandemic. The court said the advertisement must clearly state the details of the schools which have unfilled general category seats, against which admission can be granted to students and must be accessed on the website of the DoE.

