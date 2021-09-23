Delhi Govt Conducts Mega Parent Teacher Meeting, Says 97% Parents Benefitted

The Delhi government has conducted the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) 2021 to bridge the communication gap between parents and teachers. Launched by the Arvind Kejriwal government in 2016, the aim is to increase parental engagement and connect them with schools.

The meeting helped 97 per cent of the parents increase their participation in the overall development of their children, according to SCERT Delhi research. It also revealed 70 per cent of the parents believed that the educational environment in the Delhi government schools has changed. The schools have become cleaner and better maintained than before, it added.

“Most of the parents and teachers agreed that Mega PTM will increase the regularity of children in schools and their academic performance in the future. Parents will be more conscious towards their children’s health and hygiene and will be more aware about their education," an official statement said.

“Research has found that 40 per cent of parents consider failure to be a part of the learning process for children. Ninety-seven per cent of the parents have agreed that Mega PTM should be organised more often in order to improve the performance of the children, their participation in the class, social and mental development of the children,” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “This research done by SCERT will prove to be helpful in adopting necessary changes in educational programmes and policies."

(with PTI inputs)

