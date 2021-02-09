Delhi Govt Directs Officials to Collect Info on Seats to Kickstart Nursery Admissions' Process

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government, has issued a notification on Monday, February 8 asking all the deputy directors of education (DDEs) in Delhi to give an analysis of the seats available in private schools in classes nursery, KG and 1st standard. They have been asked to gather information regarding both the number of unreserved and reserved seats available in private schools. Apart from the number of seats, the DDEs have been asked to update the list of private unaided schools along with GPS coordinates of all schools. They have to categorise these schools on the basis of jurisdiction.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the DDEs have to compile all this information and provide it to the DoE by February 15. The notification says that once this process is completed, further actions can be taken to start the admission process.

Quoting an unnamed official, the report says that a notification will soon be released with the details of the admission process to classes nursery, KG and 1.

On February 2, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the admission process for admission to nursery would start soon.

The process for admission to entry-level classes in 1,700 Delhi schools usually starts in the month of November. Application forms are generally rolled out in December. However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process has been delayed.

Mentioning the education budget, Kejriwal had also said that education is the top priority of his government.

Initially, the authorities had said that they are considering scrapping nursery admissions this year. This wasdue to the reason thatschools have been closed for most part of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Online learning was not considered viable for the students in nursery. However, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that nursery admissions will not be scrapped.