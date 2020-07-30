Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt Gives 'One Last Opportunity' to Those Class 9, 11 Students Who Failed to Clear Final Exams This Year

As per the circular, these assignments will be set digitally by subject teachers of the respective schools by August 7 and the students will be asked to submit their completed assignments by August 18.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Delhi Govt Gives 'One Last Opportunity' to Those Class 9, 11 Students Who Failed to Clear Final Exams This Year
Representative Image

Keeping the unprecedented condition of Covid-19 in mind, Delhi government has given "one last opportunity" to those students who have failed to clear their Class 9 and 11 final exams this year. Such students will be given a chance only this year to clear their grades through projects and assignments to be submitted by August 18 in their respective schools.

As schools across the country are closed since March due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, all students up to Class 8 were promoted to the next class on government's order.

According to The Indian Express, the Delhi government has issued a circular stating that its schools are preparing assignments and projects for all those students who have not passed the Class 9 and Class 11 final exams this year. It has also been mentioned in the circular that private recognised schools, which had not conducted their re-exam so far due to Covid-19 restrictions, “may also follow the aforesaid procedure to assess students of their schools”.

As per the circular, these assignments will be set digitally by subject teachers of the respective schools by August 7 and the students will be asked to submit their completed assignments by August 18.

The circular, which clearly mentioned about the content of the assignment, reads, "While allotting the assignment/project, it must be ensured by the subject teacher that words hurting religious sentiments related to caste, contradictory statement having double meaning, and name of god/goddess, etc should not be the part of the assignment/project."

As per The Indian Express report, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also mentioned about those students who are not currently residing in Delhi and those who do not have the facility of digital devices to get their assignment or project work done. "Students who are not in Delhi at present can also submit their completed assignments/ project reports through digital means in soft copy. All Heads of Schools must monitor and ensure that if the students have no digital device, the assignment /project to such students be alloted in hard copy by calling their parents at school," the circular further mentioned.

