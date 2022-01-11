Delhi Govt Launches Coding Curriculum for School Children

The Delhi government has partnered with edtech startup Camp K12 to bring coding and 21st-century skills to schools in the national capital as part of the government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE). As part of the partnership, Camp K12 is building a coding curriculum and providing resource persons who will implement the curriculum on school campuses.

The edtech company is providing schools with a comprehensive technology solution that makes advanced technologies accessible and fun for young students, an assessment engine through which student progress will be evaluated and tracked over time, and a coding game engine to keep kids engaged and learning beyond the classroom, it claims.

Students will participate in coding hackathons and inter-school contests, build real-world projects addressing problems in their communities and have frequent interactions with industry experts from Silicon Valley and India.

The programme commences in January with a metaverse/ virtual reality / 3D game development module that will help kids fall in love with coding while providing them with the confidence and knowledge that they are not too young to create the kinds of games and applications they play with their friends. Every participating child will code and publish their own online 3D metaverse that others can jump inside and play with virtual reality headsets or normal desktops/mobiles. The curriculum will progress over time to more challenging topics, namely Python and JavaScript for web and mobile apps, and data science/machine learning for artificial intelligence applications.

Speaking about the initiative, Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education said, “Delhi government wants to equip the students with contemporary skills and give them an exposure to cutting-edge technologies. Camp K12 has been working with schools for over a decade. We saw their coding platform and their curriculum and pedagogy, and liked it. We’re excited to bring Coding to our Schools of Specialized Excellence and pleased to be working with the Camp K12 team to bring the best to our students.”

Anshul Bhagi, Co-Founder/CEO at Camp K12 said, “This partnership with the Delhi government marks the beginning of a new era where we educate kids for life rather than for exams, where we push for skill-building over rote learning. I’m excited to be working with Himanshu Gupta, and the visionaries in the Delhi Government on this mission statement, it has been close to my heart for over a decade.”

