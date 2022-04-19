Delhi Govt Launches Education Song 'Irada Kar Liya Hai'

The Delhi government has launched the educational song of the capital — Irada Kar Liya Hai ( I am determined). According to the Delhi government, the song is a tribute to the vision of education that motivates the nation toward building a better-educated society.

“A person gives important 20 years of his life to education. But what do we want by giving 20 years of long education? What is our intention? What do the child, parents, society, and nation want from education? Delhi Education song being released today answers these questions,” he tweeted.

The song ‘Irada Kar Liya Hai’ means “I have made an intention” and is written by journalist Alok Srivastava. The song has been sung by Shan and Sneha Shankar while the music is by Dushyant. The song aims to teach the students of Delhi schools about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment as well as life skills.

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, “Let us talk about giving the best education to every child of the country. Talk about taking the country forward through education. Must listen to this education song of Delhi.”

The song has been launched amid a Twitter fight between Delhi and Gujarat education ministers. Sisodia, who also the Delhi deputy chief minister post Manish Sisodia had earlier written a letter to Gujarat chief minister inviting him to pay a visit to Delhi government schools. Sisodia asked the Gujarat CM, education ministry to visit the government schools in the capital to get acquainted with the “Kejriwal Model of governance.” He also asked Bhupendra Patel to keep aside “political differences” and understand how the Delhi government has made “not just a few good schools but made every school a good and successful school”.

