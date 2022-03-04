Delhi Govt Launches Teacher University, to Offer Integrated Courses for 12th Pass

Delhi government has launched a Delhi Teacher University (DTU) to offer courses for students to become teachers. “It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the ‘Delhi Teachers University.’ This is Delhi’s first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers. Arvind Kejriwal

the government aims to inspire today’s students to become tomorrow’s teachers," said Delhi’s deputy chief minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

The University will offer a new-age integrated teacher education programme after Class 12. It will also emphasize fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organizations, said Sisodia.

Apart from offering BEd, MEd, PhD, and certificate programmes, the university will offer training courses for teachers in-service and those who have graduated and looking to be upskilled. The university will also have national and international collaboration for the exchange of ideas and practice along with partnerships with schools to give hands-on experience.

