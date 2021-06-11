Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 Begin Today: How to Apply, Documents Needed, Rules You Should Know

Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021: The application process for admission to classes 6 to 9 in Delhi government schools will begin today - June 11 at 5 pm. The admission process will be held online and will be carried in two different cycles. The first cycle begins today. Those interested can apply at the official website, edudel.nic.in by June 30, 5 pm.

The allotment list will be displayed on the official website on July 14. Those who could get through can submit documents for verification between July 19 to 31. For those who could not get through, the second cycle will begin from July 23.

Age relaxation of six months in minimum, as well as maximum age, has been grated. For physically different-abled students the upper age is relaxed by four years. For admission to class 6, students should have completed the age of 10 years but be less than 12, for class 7 the age bracket is between 11 to 13 years, 12 to 14 for class 8, and 13 to 15 years for class 9. Relaxations, if applicable, will be offered over and above this.

Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

— School Leaving Certificate

— Date of Brith Certificate

— Marksheet of previous class

— Reservation or EWS certificate, if required

— Proof of residence

— Caste Certificate, if applicable

— Certificate of Disability, if needed

Admission will be confirmed only after submission and verification of documents. Requests for change of school allotted will not be entertained after allotment, as per rules.

Applicants will have to select the assembly constituency of the nearest school from their homes in the drop-down menu. Parents need to note down the registration number generated. It will also be forwarded to applicants through SMS at the registered mobile number, however, one can take a printout of the form for future reference. If a seat is not available at the nearby school, a school outside of the cluster will be allotted, as per rules.

