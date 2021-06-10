Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 to Begin Tomorrow in Online Mode

The Directorate of Education, Delhi will start the application process for admission to classes 6 to 9 tomorrow - June 11. The application process will be held digitally due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, the admissions will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from June 11 to 30 for which the results will be announced on July 4.

The second session of admissions to Delhi government schools will be held from July 23 to August 3, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed in a virtual press briefing.

The online registration forms will be available on June 11 evening at www.edudel.nic.in. For classes 6 to 8, admission will be granted to those children who have passed the previous classes as well as those who are out of school. In class 9 students who have passed class 8 from a recognized institute are eligible to apply.

For admission to class 6, students should be between the age of 10 to 12, for class 7 the age should be between 11 to 13, and so on. Last year, a relaxation of six months was given to students, however, if it is not clear yet if it will be offered this year as well.

RELATED NEWS Odisha Elementary Secondary School Admissions Begin Amid Strict COVID Rules

Documents needed for admissions to classes 6 to 9 include residential address proof mother and father’s details, Aadhar or another government-approved id of the child, date of birth of the child, bank account details. For class 11, past year performance etc are also the required documents, as per the usual protocol.

On average, over 2 lakh students apply for admission to Delhi government schools every year. Last year too the Delhi government had conducted admissions to classes 6-9 and class 11 in two phases. The second phase was held for those who could not get a seat or apply during the first phase.

Meanwhile, for students who are currently in classes 9 and 11, the Delhi govt has canceled the final year exams and students will be assessed based on their performance in mid-terms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here