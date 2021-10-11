Delhi Govt School Students to Get Guidance on Career Choices

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a programme under which students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by citizens who are successful in their respective fields. The “Desh ke mentor” programme entails “adopting” one to 10 government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields.

Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide students over the phone. Interested citizens can adopt between one to 10 children studying in the city’s government schools as part of the initiative.

“If our children get better guidance in school itself then they can win the world. The country’s mentor scheme has started in government schools of Delhi from today. My appeal to all the youth, definitely connect with the children as a mentor, help them to lead towards a bright future,” Kejriwal tweeted. The Delhi government had in August announced that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the mentors’ programme.

Meanwhile, Delhi govt has reopened schools for classes 9 to 12. It is mulling reopening physical classes for nursery to class 8 from November 1 onwards. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also instructed teachers and staff members of schools and colleges to get vaccinated with at least one by October 15 withour which they would not be allowed to attend schools.

