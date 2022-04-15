Delhi Govt to Issue Revised Covid Guidelines Today as Infection Among Kids on Rise

The Delhi government is likely to issue guidelines for schools after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said. Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in February was at 0.5 per cent.

“I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," Sisodia told news agency PTI.

Also read| After Trending ‘GujaratKeSchoolDekho’, Sisodia Invites Gujarat CM to Visit Delhi Govt Schools

“COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he added.

Advertisement

On April 11, 10 more children of a Noida-based school had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district. Thereafter, the health department advised all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform the department if any child has cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or are showing any symptom of COVID-19 to ensure timely treatment.

The department had said that 33 more people, including the 10 children tested positive since Tuesday morning. The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90.

Earlier, a private school based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad found two students positive for Covid and shifted to online classes after that. The school administration claims to have shut the in-person classes for three days only as a “precautionary measure”. Students were asked to resume classes online from April 11 to 13, as per the official notice from the school.

Read| Kolkata School Restricts Entry of Students Who Did not Pay Fee, Issues Different I-Cards

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has allowed some schools in the national capital to hike their school fees marginally. The increase will be only 2-3 per cent. Education minister Manish Sisodia has said, “Since 2015 we did not permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of COVID, now we have allowed very limited schools fee”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.