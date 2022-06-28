Delhi Government to Rope in Colleges Students to Survey JJ Cluster Residents

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is seeking to rope in college students to carry out a survey to identify eligible beneficiaries under the slum and JJ cluster rehabilitation policy, an official said on Monday. The board has also written to vice chancellors of the Delhi University and the Indraprastha University to spread word among students in this regard.

The DUSIB is the nodal agency of the Delhi government tasked with the rehabilitation of eligible Jhuggi Jhopri colony dwellers under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. We have received a few applications over email from interested candidates. We have a 2015 rehabilitation policy under which we have to first carry out a survey to identify the beneficiaries meeting certain eligibility criteria laid down in the policy, a DUSIB official told PTI.

“There is a shortage of staff that’s why we thought of asking the students who might have some spare time at their hands to join us. They will carry out the survey and get us the data we need. Our staff will be accompanying them and guiding them,” the official said. In 2016, the Delhi government had approved the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, which focuses on in-situ (in original place) rehabilitation of those living in JJ slums. The policy has been renamed as Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana’.

The survey by the DUSIB will go on till July 25, and the date may be extended, if needed, according to a public notice. The notification states that applications are invited from postgraduate, graduate and final year undergraduate students of Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Mathematics, Statistics who will be engaged as interns.

The DUSIB will be hiring 50 interns who will be paid Rs 15,000 per month and will get a certification after completion of internship. Before starting the survey work, the interns will also be given a two-day training, said the notice.

In February, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply had informed Lok Sabha that there are 675 listed and 82 unlisted JJ slums in the national capital built on that lands owned by various government agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and DUSIB. Puri had said even though land and colonisation are state subjects, the centre is supplementing their efforts with a central assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’, for construction of houses of all eligible families/ beneficiaries, including slum dwellers, since June 25, 2015. The Union government under the In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR)’ component of its PMAY-U Mission gives states an assistance of Rs 1 lakh per house.

