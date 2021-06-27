CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#MannKiBaat#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Delhi Govt to Take Over Management of Pvt School in Punjabi Bagh for Violating Rules
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt to Take Over Management of Pvt School in Punjabi Bagh for Violating Rules

The private school in Punjabi Bagh has been charging extra fees arbitrarily, says parents (Representational image)

The private school in Punjabi Bagh has been charging extra fees arbitrarily, says parents (Representational image)

After receiving several complaints from parents against Swami Shivanand Memorial School charging extra fees arbitrarily, Delhi government will take over the management of the school.

After receiving several complaints from parents against Swami Shivanand Memorial School charging extra fees arbitrarily, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to take over the management of the private school in Punjabi Bagh, according to an official statement. The Delhi government, taking into account the complaints of parents, had constituted an inquiry committee for this matter.

The issues raised by students’ parents were found to be true by the committee, it noted. “Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the School Management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,” read the statement.

The school management was given a chance to defend itself but it was not able to give any reasonable answer about the anomalies in its functioning, it added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 27, 2021, 11:13 IST