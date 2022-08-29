Delhi HC Allows CBSE Result Based on 50:50 Weightage, Petitioner Demands Survey Data

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was pulled up by the Delhi High Court for not informing the class 12 students about the change in weightage formula of terms I and II, for the preparation of the final result. As per the HC, the CBSE, on July 5, 2021, said that an equal weightage of 50-50 per cent will be given to the term I and II theory exams of class 12 in the board exams 2022. Later, on July 21 this year, a day prior to announcing the results, the board said that that the weightage formula will be changed to 30-70 per cent.

The court was hearing a plea by a student, who sought to declare her result as per the July 2021 circular, which mandated equal weightage of the theory papers for terms I and II. The court has directed the board to declare the result of the petitioner in terms of the July 2021 circular, providing for the Special Scheme of Assessment which mandates equal weightage to both the term papers, while computing the result.

The high court added there was nothing on record to suggest that any such order was passed by the chairperson or competent authority of CBSE, notifying the recommendation regarding the new weightage formula. Following the recommendation of the committee, the competent authority decided to prepare the final result for classes 12, 10 by giving 30 per cent weightage to term I, and 70 per cent to term II.

After announcing the result formula, CBSE had published the result of lakhs of students on the very next day, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said. The high court added that the change in the new formula and its acceptance by the board was kept a secret from the public and students at large. It was announced just a day before, which clearly shows the arbitrariness and lapse on the part of the board to keep the students in the dark about the new weightage formula adopted for the preparation of the final result, the judge said.

CBSE is accordingly directed to calculate and declare the result of the petitioner as per the 50:50 formula. The revised result will prepared and uploaded, as early as possible, preferably within two working days from the date of the judgement, on the DigiLocker for ensuring access to the petitioner, the HC said.

The court further stated that it will not interfere with the revised weightage formula in the larger interest of students as in the academic session 2021-22, around 14 lakhs students appeared for the CBSE class 12 board exams, whose results was prepared and declared in accordance with revised weightage formula.

Meanwhile, other students who also wants their results be prepared using 50:50 weighatge were disappointed that the Delhi HC did not direct the CBSE to do the same for everyone and only for on petitioner. The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM), a parents’ association from Odisha, has filed a PIL on behalf of the students, who are demanding the 50:50 weightage. The court has thereafter, asked for the details of the students who have been affected.

— with inputs from PTI

