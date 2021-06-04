Delhi HC Asks CBSE To Give Evaluation Criteria For Class 10 Private Candidates

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asking it to give the evaluation scheme for private candidates of class 10. The board has already released the class 10 evaluation criteria for regular candidates but there was no clarity over the criteria for private candidates.

The HC has issued a notice to the board on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on May 31, 2021, by petitioner Payal Bahl. The PIL raised various objections against CBSE.

The petitioner’s daughter is also a private candidate of class 10. The PIL stated the board had released the marks calculation policy for the class 10 CBSE students who have been enrolled through a school, however, the board has not issued any evaluation criteria for the students who have been privately enrolled.

The PIL alleged that CBSE’s actions violate the fundamental rights of the private candidates by not releasing marks calculation policy for them, which will result in the loss of valuable education of the private students. It also accused the CBSE of loss of future progress for the candidates and against the doctrine of Legitimate Expectation and Obligations of the state’s promissory estoppel.

It accused the CBSE of depriving equal opportunity to private candidates to get further education.

According to CBSE, a ‘Private Candidate’ means a person who is not a regular candidate but allowed to undertake the examination under various provisions. The detailed provisions for the examination of private candidates can be found on the official site of the CBSE.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi HC issued notice to the CBSE, the Centre, and the Delhi Government on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10. The matter will now be heard on August 27.

The Central government had on April 14, cancelled the Class 10 Board Exams 2021 due to COVID-19. It had said that the results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE.

