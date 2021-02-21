Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam Date Released at delhihighcourt.nic.in

The Delhi High Court has released the Higher Judicial Service Mains exam dates on the official website -- delhihighcourt.nic.in. As per the schedule released by Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service, the mains will be held on March 13 and March 14, 2021.

The Mains examination will consist of four papers--Paper-1 General Knowledge, Paper 2 -Law 1, Paper 3- Law 2, and Paper 4 - Law 3. The duration of Paper 1 will be two hours and of papers 2, 3 and 4 it will be three hours. Paper 1 will be held for a total of 150 marks, while paper 2, 3 and 4 will be of 200 marks each.

General Knowledge and Law Paper 1 will be held on March 13, 2021, and on March 14, Paper 2 and Paper 3 of Law will be conducted.

The candidates who have passed the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service 2019 prelims exam will be able to take the mains on March 13-14, 2021. The mains admit cards has not been issued to the candidates yet. As soon as the admit cards are released, candidates can access and download the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service 2019 admit cards from the official website -- delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The admit cards will mention the details of the mains exams such as reporting time, COVID-19 guidelines and instructions that are to be followed by the candidates.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Admit Card – How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link -- Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service 2019 Admit Card

Step 3: Key in the login credentials including registration numbers, application numbers and dates of birth on the next window

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 5: Check and download the Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service 2019 admit card.