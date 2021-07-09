Delhi HC to Hear Plea Seeking Modification in CBSE 10th Result 2021 Formula

Delhi High Court will be hearing a plea seeking changes in the result calculating formula today at 11 am. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh will hear two pleas one by ‘Justice for All’ and the second by NISA Education members.

Petition filed by ‘Justice for All’ on behalf of advocate Khagesh Jha claims that use of historical data of school in calculating the result of students is “unfair".

“My marks will depend on how my seniors," asked the advocate. Calculating marks of students based on the best overall performance of the school would be “injustice to the students as the performance of the school is not relatable in any manner with the performance of the student,” said the petition.

The second petition up for hearing today is filled by Ravi Prakash Gupta for NISA Education. The petition claims that the members of result committees formed by schools and other faculty and staff of the school are required to be physically present to calculate results. This, claims petition can lead to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE had directed schools to set up an eight-member committee that would include the respective school principals and seven teachers from different departments to prepare the results.

This year, CBSE has cancelled board exams for classes 10 and 12. This will be the first time ever that no exam is held at all by the board. Thus, results will be calculated based on special criteria. For CBSE 10th students will get 10 marks for their performance in periodic or unit tests, 30 marks will be allotted for half-yearly or mid-term exams, and students’ performance in pre-boards will get the highest weightage and will account for 40 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted based on practicals as per usual criteria. CBSE is expected to announce class 10 results by July 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here