Delhi HC Upholds DU Decision to Conduct Online OBE for Final Years Courses With Directions
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the questions papers be made available to students through email and the varsity's portal and they be given extra time to upload the answer sheets.
Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to the Delhi University for conducting online Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses from August 10 with a slew of directions.
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the questions papers be made available to students through email and the varsity's portal and they be given extra time to upload the answer sheets.
The varsity is directed to send an auto generated email informing the students that their answer sheets have been received, the high court, which was pronouncing the judgement through video conferencing, said.
"I wish the students and Delhi University all the best for the exams," Justice Singh said.
The court passed the verdict on a plea challenging the varsity's decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams.
The DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushant Couldn't Sleep For Nights Waiting For Sanjana To Clear MeToo Charges: Pavitra Rishta Director
- Mumbai Vegetable Vendor Receives Help After an Image of Him Breaking Down Amid Rain Goes Viral
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Cryptic Post: Be Careful Who You Mess With
- You Can Now Use Netflix In Hindi And This Is How You Can Quickly Make The Change
- PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 Update: Erangel 2.0, M1014 Weapon, Cheer Park Update and More