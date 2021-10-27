Delhi Likely to Reopening Schools for Classes 6 to 8 After Diwali, Final Decision Today

The Delhi government is likely to reopen schools for younger kids including those studying in classes 6 to 8. Physical classes for younger classes are expected to reopen after Diwali.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be holding a meeting today with the government. Experts opinions will be sought before resuming physical classes for younger students. Schools in Delhi are already open for classes 9 to 12.

An expert panel was formed to decide on the resumption of schools for classes 6 to 8 which has recommended reopening of physical classes, however, attending physical classes will not be mandatory. Students attending classes will have to get parental consent before attending school, as per the existing guidelines.

Schools across Delhi have eventually seen an increase in the number of students attending physical classes in standard 9 to 12. Like for senior classes, in junior classes too, online classes will run parallel to offline classes. Schools will be allowed to function at half of their capacity and other COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, sanitizing campus, following social distancing protocols inside classes, and restrictions on public gathering.

In the 25th DDMA meeting held in September, LG Anil Baijal had said that no reported instance of any increased local transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi due to the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12. There has been a steady increase in attendance of students (approximately 80 per cent) physically attending schools.

Experts present at the September 29 meeting had also opined that the next the two to three months are very critical in view of festivals like Navratra, Dusshera and Diwali. “VK Paul, member, Niti Aayog, suggested a call on reopening of schools may be taken after the festival season as by that time there would be higher coverage of vaccination as well, according to the minutes of the DDMA meeting.

He stated that the next two to three months are very critical as festivals like Navratra, Dusshera and Diwali are approaching. During these times people tend to move and congregate in markets for shopping. Community celebration of festivals also takes place," the meeting minutes stated AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had also observed that it would be safer to open schools after Diwali as there would be a number of holidays in the coming festival months and as such there would be no impact on studies of students. “Balram Bhargava, DG (director general), ICMR, suggested that there should be 100 per cent vaccination of all teachers and staff associated with the functioning of schools with zero tolerance," the meeting minutes said.

However, Krishna Vatsa, member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was of the view that school for classes 6 to 8 should be opened from October 1 and for others it may be opened after Diwali. Schools in the national capital were ordered to shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1.

— With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.