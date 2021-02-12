Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Here’s All You Need To Know Before Applying Online

The Education Directorate of Delhi has issued an order that the nursery admission process in the national capital will begin from February 18. The Directorate of Education has informed that the first list of Delhi nursery admissions 2021 will be released on March 20 and the entire process will be completed on March 31.

The Delhi Nursery Admission Process 2021 is to open for the unreserved category candidates, however, the date is yet to be announced for the students of EWS and DG category. This year, the entire Delhi Nursery 2021 admission process has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Delhi government clarifying that there are no plans to scrap the nursery admissions this year, about 1,700 private schools are to offer admission in Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the academic session 2021-22.

How To Apply For Delhi Nursery Admission 2021

All those parents willing to register their children for the Delhi nursery admission this year can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the school participating in the admission process. Parents must note that the criteria for admission will be uploaded a day before on the school’s official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads,'Nursery Admissions 2021-22'

Step 3: Tap on the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the nursery admission form with the requisite information

Step 5: Upload the required documents including birth certificate, residence proof, among others

Step 6: Pay the nursery registration fee. The fee for registration is Rs 25, and purchasing a prospectus is not compulsory for parents

Step 7: Download the acknowledgement and take its print out for future reference

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021:Documents Required

All the parents will be required to submit the following documents while applying for the nursery admission: