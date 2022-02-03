Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 First List to be Out Tomorrow: All you Need to Know

The first list of nursery admissions to private schools in the national capital for the academic year 2022-23 will be released on Friday, February 4 by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. The students on the first list will have to take admission between February 5, 2022, to February 12, 2022. Parents can check the list by visiting the official website of DoE- www.edudel.nic.in. They can also check the list on the official websites of the respective schools. The school administrations have also issued helpline numbers for a smooth admission process.

After the admission of students under the first list, the second list of nursery school admissions 2022 will be released on February 21, 2022. The students included in the second list will have to take admission from February 22, 2022, to February 28, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Document needed for admission

Passport size photograph of the child and the parent/guardian

Family photo (mother, father, and child)

Residence Certificate

Birth Certificate of the Child

Aadhar Card of the child

According to the released notification, the minimum age for admission in Pre School (Nursery), Pre Primary (KG), and Class I has been fixed at 3 years, 4 years, and 5 years respectively. The age of the students will be calculated from March 31, 2022. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.

The DoE has directed the schools that the number of seats shall not be less than the highest number of seats during the last three years- 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.

The process of registration for admission to nursery schools of Delhi started from December 15, 2021, and lasted till January 7, 2022. According to media reports, there will be admissions on 75 percent of seats of the general category in nursery schools. The remaining 25 percent of seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker (EWS) and deprived sections.

