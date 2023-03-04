The registration process for Delhi nursery, kindergarten and class 1 admissions for the academic session 2023–24 has begun under the direction of the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi. The information on entry-level class admissions and available seats at all government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will be made public on March 24. Admission will be carried out for 40 seats in each section.

The application form for admission of their children to preschool (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and class one can be submitted by parents and guardians until March 15. Parents should keep in mind that application forms for admission must be filled out offline and dropped off in the designated boxes at the closest schools with the necessary documents attached.

The registration process seems to have received a lukewarm response this year, pushing school administrators to adopt awareness models to increase admission numbers. The government school admissions for nursery, kindergarten, and class 1 are only open to those residing in Delhi, and admission preference will be given to students who live within one kilometre of the school’s location.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Documents required

— Date of birth certificate, issued by MCD or any local body

— Anganwadi record

— Hospital, Nurse and Midwife register record

— Undertaking by parents regarding date of birth

— Passport size photograph

— Proof of residence

The application form must be put off in one of the school’s drop boxes together with the necessary paperwork. The list of candidates who have submitted incomplete/erroneous application forms will be put up on the schools’ notice board on March 18. Parents of applicants may visit the relevant school during school hours on March 20 and 21 to address any errors or inadequacies in the application form.

The names of students selected for admissions will be published on the school notice boards on March 24 at 11 AM for the morning/general shift and 3 PM for the evening shift. Selected applicants will undergo the admissions process which will start on March 25 and get done by March 31. Children on the waiting list will be given admission preference in case a seat becomes vacant between April 1 to April 5.

The maximum age of a child for nursery admission is three years old, for kindergarten, it’s four years, and for class one, it’s five. Parents or guardians are advised to visit the closest government schools and Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for additional information.

