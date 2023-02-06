Private schools of Delhi will release the second merit list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes today, February 6, 2023. As per the recent updates, once released, parents will be able to check the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 2nd merit list by login through the official website- edudel.nic.in. However, the second merit list will be also made available on the notice boards of the respective schools.

Around 1,800 private schools released their first merit list along with a waiting list on the notice board and the official websites of the schools on January 20, 2023. Many schools have already closed the admission process with their first list itself.

According to some media reports, the President of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Association, R.C. Jain informed that many schools do not issue the waiting list of students as the seats fill up after the first draw of lots. However, the draw of lots is conducted under videography and the footage is already retained by the schools. The slips are also shown to the parents before putting them into the box which is used for the draw of lots, the reports added.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session began on December 1 and concluded on December 23.

The Department of Education had said that a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as an admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it had said.

According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged group students as well as for differently-abled children.

