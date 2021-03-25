Delhi Nursery Admission Second Merit List Today: Know How to Book a Seat

The Directorate of Education will release the merit list for Nursery admission to Delhi-based schools today. This is the second merit list and will be released to fill the seats left vacant after the first merit. If seats are still left vacant a third list will be released, likely by March 27.

The online registration process for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 has been carried out in nearly 1700 schools across the UT. The merit list will be declared on the basis of the application submitted by parents. As many as 75 per cent of the total seats are available in this admission process for unreserved candidates, however, admission on 25 per cent of seats for the EWS category will be conducted later.

Here’s the list of documents that parents need to prepare for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2021. Parents will need these documents at the time of enrolment or admission in respective schools

1. Passport size colour photograph of a child

2. Passport size colour photograph of the parents/guardian

3. Family photograph

4. Address Proof

5. Child’s Birth certificate

6. Child’s Adhaar Card

7. Parent / Guardian Adhaar Card

The parents applying for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 must ensure that their kids should not exceed four years of age, while children enrolling in KG and Class 1 should within the age bracket. This year, the government has given a one month relaxation in upper age for those applying for admission.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education will release the merit list for Nursery admission for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) soon. Admission to under these reserved quotas is conducted through a centralised draw of lots. List of documents that needed during the admission for reserved quota

1. Resident proof

2. EWS certificate

3. Income certificate

4. Caste certificate

5. Birth certificate of the child

6. Special needs certificate of child, if required

7. Photograph of child

8. Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where required

9. Transgender certificate, if required

10. SMS or email for confirmation of email

11. Application form

Parents can book a seat by verifying documents at the respective school where their ward has been selected followed by submitting fee.