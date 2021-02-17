Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 Begins Tomorrow: Here’s All You Need To Know

The process of admission in private and unaided schools in Delhi from Nursery to Class 1 will start from tomorrow, February 18, onwards. The online registration for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 will begin in 1700 schools in the capital as per the orders issued by the Delhi government. The last date to apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 is March 4, 2021. The first list of Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 will be released on March 20, and the second list will be displayed on March 25. The third Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 list will be released on March 31.

This schedule is for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 to 75 per cent of seats for general category candidates from Nursery to Class 1 in all private and unaided schools. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent reserved seats for EWS candidates will be released later.

Documents Required for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021, parents should keep the following documents ready in advance, which will be required at the time of enrolment and filling the application form:

Passport size colour photograph of a child

Passport size colour photograph of the child's parents/guardian

Family photograph of parents and children

Address Proof

Birth certificate

Child's Adhaar Card

Parent / Guardian Adhaar Card

Age Limit for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

The upper age limit of a child to get admission in Nursery is four years, while children enrolling in KG and Class 1 should be five and six years old, respectively. The lower age limit for nursery admission is three years and for KG it’s four years. Accordingly, the child should be five years old as of March 31, 2021, to enrol in Class 1.

As per Delhi government order, Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 application forms will be available in all schools till the last date of registration, March 4.

Important Dates for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: