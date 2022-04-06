CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Parents Allege Schools Denying Seats in Reserve Category

Several complaints have been filed by parents with the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

The application process for nursery admission to private unaided recognised schools in Delhi is almost over.

Parents of several children belonging to Economically Backward Classes (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Divyang Category (CWSN) categories have alleged that many private schools in Delhi have been denying them admissions and blocking the vacant seats.

Several complaints have been filed by parents with the Directorate of Education, Delhi. The complaints state that nursery class seats are vacant in many schools in Delhi, and yet their children are not being admitted to them.

The Directorate of Education swung into action and warned all such schools that denied admissions to the reserved category students. Not just that, the authorities have also communicated to schools that non-compliance with rules may also result in the cancellation of their recognition.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25% of all seats in private schools for entry-level classes are to be reserved for families falling under the category of EWS/DG.

April 06, 2022