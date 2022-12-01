Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24: Registration Begins Today, Apply Till Dec 23

Nursery admissions in Delhi have started today, on December 1, 2022. The last date for submitting applications is December 23. Parents who wish to enroll their kids can do so by providing information on Delhi’s Directorate of Education website- edudel.nic.in

According to the official announcement by the Directorate of Education, the admissions process for entry-level classes at more than 1,800 private schools in the capital city for the academic year 2023-24 is underway.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 only is to be paid for registrations, and parents are not required to purchase the prospectus of the schools. The last date for submitting applications is December 23.

The initial list of selected students will be published on January 20, next year. The resolution of parent queries (if any) against the first list will take place between January 21 and January 30.

The DoE will then release the second list of chosen candidates and a waiting list on February 6, 2023. From February 8 to February 14, 2023, the queries of parents (if any) against the second list will be resolved.

The closing date for this selection procedure is March 17. As of March 31, 2023, the student must be four years old to be eligible for nursery admission, five years for KG (pre-primary), and six years for Class 1.

It has been highlighted that all private schools have to mandatorily reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), members of underprivileged groups, and children with disabilities.

The notification even instructs all the schools in Delhi that there shall be no deviation from the schedule released by DoE. The exact schedule has been requested to be displayed by each educational institution on its notice board and website. Furthermore, they have been directed to ensure that the applicants receive their application forms for admission before the last date of submission.

Parents are strongly recommended to check out the notice shared by DoE for more information.

