Delhi Nursery Admissions From December 1, First Merit List on January 20

The Delhi government has released the admission schedule for nursery classes of private schools in the academic session 2023-24. Schools have been directed to submit their admission criteria by November 28. As per the circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), the application process will begin on December 1 going through till December 23. The schedule has been announced for entry-level classes such as nursery, KG and class 1.

It is compulsory for all private schools to reserve seats for Economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups of students (DG) and special needs children. However, this schedule only is for admission to open seats. “In order to conduct the admission process smoothly at the Entry Level Classes (below six years of age) for open seats (other than EWS/DG/ CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24," the notification read.

The first list of admission, along with the waiting list and marks allotted in the points system, will be declared on January 20. Following this, parents have been given a window between January 21 to 30 for the resolution of their queries regarding the admission process

The second list of selected students will be declared on February 6. The second list consultation process will be conducted between February 8 and 14. Subsequent lists will also be released if needed. The admission process is set to conclude on March 17.

Applicants for admission are awarded points based on their distance from the school, on having siblings in the school and if a parent is an alumnus. While the schools are allowed to set the admission criteria, the rules of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education prevent them from adopting any discriminatory provision. Schools are barred from considering aspects like the qualification of the student’s parents, their profession or food and drinking habits among others.

