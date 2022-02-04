Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admission Result Today, How to Check

The result for admissions to the nursery, KG, and class 1 Delhi-based schools will be released tomorrow, February 4 by the Directorate of Education (DoE). It will be available at the official website — edudel.nic.in as well as on the websites of the respective schools.

After the list is released, the admission process under the first list will be conducted between February 5 to 12. The DoE has directed the schools that the number of seats must not be less than the highest number of seats during the last three academic years – 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Delhi Nursery Admissions: How to check result

Step 1. Go to edudel.nic.in or on the websites of the respective schools

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the nursery/KG/class 1 merit list

Step 3. Check if your ward’s name is on the list

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the page for further use

Delhi Nursery Admissions: List of documents needed during time of admission

— Passport size colour photograph of a child

— Passport size colour photograph of the parents/guardian

— Family photograph

— Address proof

— Child’s birth certificate

— Child’s Aadhaar card

— Parent / Guardian Aadhaar card

According to the notification released earlier, the age of children applying for nursery admissions at schools in Delhi for the academic year 2022-23 will be calculated on the basis of March 31, 2021. They must be more than three years and less than four years as of March 31. For those applying to KG class, they must be more than four years and less than five years, and those applying to class 1, must be more than five years and less than six years.

The second list of nursery school admissions 2022 will be released on February 21. The students included in the second list will have to take admission from February 22 to 28. As per reports, the admissions on 75 percent of seats in nursery schools will be for general category candidates. The remaining 25 percent of seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker (EWS) and deprived sections. The process of registration for admission to nursery schools of Delhi started from December 15, 2021, and lasted till January 7, 2022.

