Delhi Nursery School Admissions Application Deadline Extended by Two Weeks

Parents who have not yet applied for admission to nursery classes in Delhi can now do so for a longer duration as the national capital has extended the application deadline further by two weeks. The Delhi private schools nursery admissions were to close tomorrow, January 7 but will now remain open till January 20. This year, the admission process for nursery classes in around 1800 private schools in Delhi will be held in the online mode.

“Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/ entry-level classes in Private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks," Delhi Education Minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter.

Schools will release the first merit list on February 4, the second one on February 21. The application process began on December 15.

Delhi Nursery School Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

The age of children applying for nursery admissions at schools in Delhi for the academic year 2022-23 will be calculated on the basis of March 31, 2021. They must be more than three years and less than four years as of March 31. For those applying to KG class, they must be more than four years and less than five years. While for those applying to class 1, the age of the child must be more than five years and less than six years.

Delhi Nursery School Admissions: Application Fee

Those applying for the Delhi nursery school admissions will have to pay a fee of Rs 25. It is non-refundable. The purchase of a prospectus of the school by the parents, however, is optional.

Delhi Nursery School Admissions: Documents required

— Child’s passport-size photograph

— Mother/father/guardian’s passport size photograph

— Address proof details

— Child’s birth certificate

— Aadhar card of the child

Children who declare just the name of just one parent can not be denied admission to schools, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said. This was announced in view of the fact that several children may have lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

