Delhi Parents Association Demands Immediate Summer Breaks to Save School Kids From Heat

As Delhi continues to suffer from record-breaking temperature, the Delhi Parent Association has asked the national capital to announce summer break for school-going kids on an ‘immediate’ basis. In a letter written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the parents association alleged that even as the national capital records hottest summer in 72 years, the Delhi government has not taken any measures to prevent kids.

The letter stated that on one hand the union government has released guidelines to safeguard children and people in general from the ongoing heatwave, the neighboring states too have changed timings for schools, however, the AAP-led Delhi government is yet to make any such move.

“On May 15 in some areas, Delhi recorded 50 degree temperature, yet amid this heat students went to schools," read the letter. “The central government has clearly stated in its guidelines that it is not safe for people to get exposed to sun from 12 - 3 pm. This, however, is the time when our students start their journeys back home," the parent body said.

Adding that students travelling on buses, rikshaws, and even on foot during the heat are prone to health hazards and schools across the national capital are facing low attendance and more and more kids falling sick, it is high time that the government announces summer breaks.

The sole purpose of summer breaks is to save kids from the heat. Now, at a time when children are exposed to summer break, why is Delhi government not issuing any safety measures, read the letter which asked the government to look into the matter and announce breaks immediately.

The request comes at a time when several areas in Delhi recorded 45 degree Celsius plus temperature. Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius while two weather stations at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reported 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.